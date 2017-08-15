Newsvine

mauriceclarkq74

mauriceclarkq74 does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About A web developer who love cosplaying, movies and anime. Articles: 0 Seeds: 11 Comments: 0 Since: Dec 2016

Summer Movies: Box Office Revenue Is the Worst in a Decade | Fortune.com

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by mauriceclarkq74 View Original Article: Fortune
Seeded on Tue Aug 15, 2017 2:00 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Domestic box office revenue for the season is trailing last year by 11 percent and none of the major releases still coming are expected to change that trajectory. In fact, things are likely to get worse for U.S. studios before the leaves change. Without a film debuting widely over the Labor Day weekend, BoxOffice Media predicts the film industry will end the summer of 2017 with sales down by up to 15 percent. That’s a horror-film scenario that translates into roughly one in six American moviegoers choosing to stay home and stream Game of Thrones.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor