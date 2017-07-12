'Romeo + Juliet' (1996) | The 100 Greatest Movies of the Nineties | Rolling Stone

1990s – the decade that brought you indie-cinema breakouts and bullet-time blockbusters, fight clubs and foul-mouthed clerks, charismatic cannibal serial killers and "Choose Life!" sloganeering, Rushmore Academy overachievers and Royales with Cheese. Looking back on the movies that made the Nineties such a surprisingly fertile period for filmmakers and film lovers, you can see how so much of the foundation for the past few decades was laid so early on, from the rise of documentaries as a mainstream phenomena to the meta touches that would turn so many mix-and-match movies into wax museums with pulses.