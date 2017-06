The $20 billion toy industry is getting drunk on movies.

With a record 30 kids’ flicks coming out this year, all with toy tie-ins, retailers and manufacturers are betting big — maybe too big, some say — on Hollywood to ring up sales.

With each blockbuster, a wave of gizmos and plush toys hit store shelves, barely giving kids and their parents time to savor or save up before the next flick unspools and its merchandise hits retail.