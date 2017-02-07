A Tomb Raider movie based on the 2013 reboot from Crystal Dynamics is on the way - and say what you will about your faith in yet another video game movie adaptation, but Alicia Vikander sure as hell looks the part. The Daily Mail has a swath of exclusive pictures, but you should only need one, maybe two to see that Vikander is off to a running, jumping, climbing start on her role as Lara Croft:
The new Tomb Raider movie looks practically like cosplay of the 2013 reboot | GamesRadar+
Current Status: Untrusted (25)
Seeded on Tue Feb 7, 2017 4:20 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment