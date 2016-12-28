Deadline is now reporting that the yearly U.S. box office has crossed $11.13 billion, besting the record set last year. The report doesn’t just state that 2016 has set a new record, rather, it appears that this year is going to blow past 2015. According to Deadline, ComScore is predicting that when all is said and done, the 2016 domestic box office haul will be around $11.3 or $11.4 billion.
2016 Box Office Gross to Set New Record For a Year
