Newsvine

mauriceclarkq74

mauriceclarkq74 does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About A web developer who love cosplaying, movies and anime. Articles: 0 Seeds: 9 Comments: 0 Since: Dec 2016

2016 Box Office Gross to Set New Record For a Year

Current Status: Untrusted (25)
Seeded by mauriceclarkq74 View Original Article: screen rant
Seeded on Wed Dec 28, 2016 4:27 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Deadline is now reporting that the yearly U.S. box office has crossed $11.13 billion, besting the record set last year. The report doesn’t just state that 2016 has set a new record, rather, it appears that this year is going to blow past 2015. According to Deadline, ComScore is predicting that when all is said and done, the 2016 domestic box office haul will be around $11.3 or $11.4 billion.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor